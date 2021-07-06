Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 489.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

EFC opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

