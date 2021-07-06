Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $81,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 6,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock worth $1,847,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

