Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

HZO stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.