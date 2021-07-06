Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $88,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.