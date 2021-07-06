Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $994.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

