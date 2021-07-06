Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

ATNX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

