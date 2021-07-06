Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

