Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Holdings Cut by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Quanterix worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,762 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

