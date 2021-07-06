QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 150.0% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.