Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.75. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares.

RAIFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.