Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.