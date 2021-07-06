Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,918.64 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007834 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

