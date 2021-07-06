Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,235 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,092.13 ($27.33).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,974.50 ($25.80) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,889.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market capitalization of £38.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

