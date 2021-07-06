Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RLXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

RLXXF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

