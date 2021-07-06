Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $21.34.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

