Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 16,300 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ternium by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ternium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ternium by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

