Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,790 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

