Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $16,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

