Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

