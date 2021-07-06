Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 207,546 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of AngioDynamics worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

