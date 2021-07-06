Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 239,700 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Synaptics worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

