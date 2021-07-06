Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,700 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

