Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

