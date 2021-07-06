REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,652.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $62,652.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00134275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.75 or 0.99882289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00931941 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

