Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Landcadia Holdings III in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 1,996,886 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,705,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $19,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

