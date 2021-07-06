Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 292,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

