REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce sales of $650.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $659.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56. REV Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

