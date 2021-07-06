Reviewing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.81 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -23.10 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.63 $50.42 million $1.82 18.51

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20 Douglas Emmett 0 7 2 0 2.22

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $33.22, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54% Douglas Emmett 4.24% 0.87% 0.38%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

