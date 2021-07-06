Reviewing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ITEX and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 7 22 0 2.76

Lyft has a consensus price target of $70.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than ITEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $2.36 billion 8.75 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -13.83

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Volatility and Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyft beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

