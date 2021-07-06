Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Hits $26.91 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $26.91 million and $1.72 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.01001007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.08956808 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

