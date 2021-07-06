Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

