Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.