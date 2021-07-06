Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

