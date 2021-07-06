Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

