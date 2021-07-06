Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,113 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

