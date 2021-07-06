Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

