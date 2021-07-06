Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

