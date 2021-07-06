Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$39.85 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$28.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Insiders have sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$44.00 price target for the company.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

