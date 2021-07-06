Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.50. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ring Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

