Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,150 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,120.77 ($79.97).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,040 ($78.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,118.78.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.