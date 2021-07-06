Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.