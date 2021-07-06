Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.
RIO stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
