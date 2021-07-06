Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$73.55, with a volume of 19,546 shares traded.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.58.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

