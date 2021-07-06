Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

