Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.