RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $112.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. RLI has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in RLI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

