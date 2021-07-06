Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

