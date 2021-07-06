Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Reaches $102.94 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $102.94 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $10.01 or 0.00029536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00930450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.39 or 0.08306892 BTC.

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

