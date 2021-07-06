Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.25. 7,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $473.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.