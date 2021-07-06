Roper Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $472.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $473.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

