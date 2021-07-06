Rotharium (RTH) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC on exchanges. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $140,678.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

